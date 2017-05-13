Rachel Amelia Presha, renowned as the Purple Lady in Toledo and in her native southeastern Virginia, died May 5 in the Suffolk home of her daughter Delzorra, where she lived for several years. She was 91. By her arrival in Toledo about 1988, she already was the Purple Lady in Suffolk - the Purple Prophetess to some - for her purple attire, but also her purple house and the trees and telephone poles nearby she'd painted.

