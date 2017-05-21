Pickup truck carrying driveway sealan...

Pickup truck carrying driveway sealant overturns in Suffolk crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

According to police, a Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on Godwin Blvd. when it was hit by a Ford SUV, causing the truck to overturn. The pickup truck was hauling a tank of driveway sealant in its bed, which spilled onto the road after the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Robert E. lee (Jul '12) Apr 29 loggerblogger 2
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr '17 angela burgess 5
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr '17 Anonymous 271
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... Mar '17 Tink 1
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC