Man suffers life threatening injuries...

Man suffers life threatening injuries after being pinned in Suffolk tree

Friday May 19

Around 5 p.m. police communications got a call about a man that was stuck in a tree after neighbors heard him screaming for help. The adult male victim, believed to be in his late thirties, was on a ladder cutting the tree when a 20-foot-long section fell, pinning him from his torso, right arm and right leg at a fork in the tree.

