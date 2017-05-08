GW Green Belts: Lean Six Sigma Traini...

GW Green Belts: Lean Six Sigma Training for the Future

Inside the General Electric warehouse in Suffolk, Virginia, a group of junior enlisted Sailors and senior officers attached to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington attended Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training to learn ways to improve naval practices. The training is a week long, and the students simulate how to run a small corporation.

