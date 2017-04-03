Woman taken to hospital after three v...

Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle crash in Suffolk

Monday Apr 3

Emergency Communications received a call at 7:49 p.m. about the accident involving two passenger vehicles and a pick-up truck. Traffic will be detoured at Kings Fork Road at Godwin Boulevard/Route 10. Police said the portion of the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

