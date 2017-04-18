Vet science class visits Freeman's farm

Vet science class visits Freeman's farm

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

On April 4, Sara Conover, agricultural science teacher at Camden County High School, and her veterinary science class went to Beth Freeman's farm to complete their large animal clinical for their veterinary assisting certification. Among other things, the students were able to feed calves for their daily feedings, and Dr. John Sangenario, veterinarian for Dominion Equine Clinic in Suffolk, Va., preformed an eye exam and an ultrasound on a mare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr 14 angela burgess 5
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... Mar 31 Tink 1
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
15 year old looking for work Dec '16 Vernon Bloomfield 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC