Vet science class visits Freeman's farm
On April 4, Sara Conover, agricultural science teacher at Camden County High School, and her veterinary science class went to Beth Freeman's farm to complete their large animal clinical for their veterinary assisting certification. Among other things, the students were able to feed calves for their daily feedings, and Dr. John Sangenario, veterinarian for Dominion Equine Clinic in Suffolk, Va., preformed an eye exam and an ultrasound on a mare.
