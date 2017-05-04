Supervisors approve $7.9 million for ...

Supervisors approve $7.9 million for schools initiative

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Smithfield Times

By Diana McFarland Managing editor The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Thursday to take out a $7.9 million loan to finance a new Career and Technical Education program at the county's two high schools.

