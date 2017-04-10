Only On 10: Suffolk teacher's assista...

Only On 10: Suffolk teacher's assistant says student assaulted him

Monday Apr 10

A substitute teacher's assistant at King's Fork Middle School tells 10 On Your Side an eighth grade student assaulted him on Friday. "When I walked up beside him, he literally punched me right in my arm," Christopher Williams told 10 On Your Side's Brandi Cummings.

