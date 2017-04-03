One man dead, one injured in Suffolk ...

One man dead, one injured in Suffolk crash

Monday Apr 3

Emergency crews were called to the 4600 block of Godwin Boulevard and Five Mile Road at 7:49 p.m. The crash involved two cars and a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

