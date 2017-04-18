Judge agrees to address Morris hearing issues
By Ryan Kushner Staff writer After a motion was filed by a lawyer representing local newspapers, a Supreme Court-appointed judge has agreed to set an earlier court date to address media issues that first arose when journalists were barred from attending a pre-trial hearing for State Delegate Rick Morris .
