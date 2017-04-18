Judge agrees to address Morris hearin...

Judge agrees to address Morris hearing issues

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Smithfield Times

By Ryan Kushner Staff writer After a motion was filed by a lawyer representing local newspapers, a Supreme Court-appointed judge has agreed to set an earlier court date to address media issues that first arose when journalists were barred from attending a pre-trial hearing for State Delegate Rick Morris .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr 14 angela burgess 5
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... Mar 31 Tink 1
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
15 year old looking for work Dec '16 Vernon Bloomfield 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,089 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC