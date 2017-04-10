Holiday-loving couple shows off their...

Holiday-loving couple shows off their epic Easter decorations, including 6,000 eggs

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: ABC News

"It really is the holiday section of Wal-Mart on steroids," Debbie, 61, told ABC News. "We'll have people ask for pictures with their kids in the yard."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... Mar 31 Tink 1
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
15 year old looking for work Dec '16 Vernon Bloomfield 1
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec '16 nn person 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC