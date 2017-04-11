Hampton Roads mayors to speak at Regent University town hall
Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson, Chesapeake Mayor Alan Krasnoff, Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe and Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms will discuss the latest developments in their cities and answer questions from the audience.
