Crime 40 mins ago 2:22 p.m.ICE arrests 82 people during 5-day operation in VA, DC

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's officers arrested 82 people from 26 different countries during a five-day operation in Virginia and Washington D.C. Of the remaining 14, two had ties to the MS-13 street gang; two had outstanding final orders of removal; three had overstayed their visas; one was wanted by a foreign law enforcement entity; one was a verified human rights violator; and two had pending local charges. On March 26, ERO officers arrested a 40-year-old citizen and national of Trinidad and Tobago in Norfolk, Virginia.

