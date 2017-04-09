Brush fire on Deer Path Road in Suffolk
Officials says the emergency call came in at 4:52 p.m. The brush fire is contained between the railroad bed and a swamp area extended into the nearby wood line. Isle of Wight is providing help, including a tanker and two additional brush trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|angela burgess
|5
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|271
|Three arrested, none charged with murder, after...
|Mar 31
|Tink
|1
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan '17
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC