Brush fire on Deer Path Road in Suffolk

Brush fire on Deer Path Road in Suffolk

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Officials says the emergency call came in at 4:52 p.m. The brush fire is contained between the railroad bed and a swamp area extended into the nearby wood line. Isle of Wight is providing help, including a tanker and two additional brush trucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Aaron Burgess (Dec '14) Apr 14 angela burgess 5
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Apr 8 Anonymous 271
News Three arrested, none charged with murder, after... Mar 31 Tink 1
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
15 year old looking for work Dec '16 Vernon Bloomfield 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC