64th District is one of state's most hotly contested races
By Diana McFarland Managing editor The House 64th District seat is one of the more hotly contested in the state as candidates move closer to the June 13 primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Apr 8
|Anonymous
|271
|Three arrested, none charged with murder, after...
|Mar 31
|Tink
|1
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan '17
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC