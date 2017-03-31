Tornado warning issued for Chesapeake...

Tornado warning issued for Chesapeake, Portsmouth

Friday Mar 31

The National Weather Service reports a large, dangerous tornado sighting near downtown Suffolk moving east at 25 miles per hour. As a result, the NWS has issued a tornado warning for Chesapeake and Portsmouth until 6:30 p.m. *NEW* TORNADO WARNING issued for Chesapeake and Portsmouth until 6:30 PM.

Suffolk, VA

