Suffolk man accused of sexually assaulting boy at his home
Johnson is facing several charges, including two counts of forcible sodomy of a victim under age 13, two counts of object sexual penetration of a victim under age 13, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of enticing another into a dwelling with the intent to commit a felony. Police say Johnson's charges stem from an alleged incidents that happened at his house in the month of February.
