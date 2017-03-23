Research funding, heart disease burden in spotlight on Capitol Hill

"I am Shane, I'm 35 and I have congestive heart failure," he told the 200 or so people gathered for an American Heart Month reception in Washington, D.C., where a new report about the growing burden of cardiovascular disease was released. Mandel, who lives in Suffolk, Virginia, is far younger than many people who have heart failure - which occurs when the heart becomes too weak to properly pump blood throughout the body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.