Only on 3: Suffolk mother claims scho...

Only on 3: Suffolk mother claims school district lost her son for 2+ hours. Now she wants answers.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Claims of low pay for teachers and bus drivers and a shortage of school staff have been affecting school districts across Hampton Roads. But the public school budget crisis is not just affecting school board members and their staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
15 year old looking for work Dec '16 Vernon Bloomfield 1
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec '16 nn person 1
dwayne langston (Feb '06) Dec '16 Angie 3
Joseph Harris Nov '16 concerned 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC