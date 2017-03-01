News 18 mins ago 4:55 p.m.Suffolk Workforce Development Center to hold Job Corps information session
The event will start at 9 a.m. on the second flood of The Suffolk Workforce Development Center at 157 North Main St. Topics such as professions in automotive technology, CNA/LPN, culinary arts, electrician, health careers, landscaping, office administration, painting, pharmacy tech, plumbing, welding, and security will be discussed. Those who attend the event will need to follow a dress code of button, or polo, shirts, slacks, belt, and shoes for men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan '17
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Angie
|3
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC