Family of 4 displaced by kitchen fire in Suffolk

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Firefighters were called to the 4100 block of Berwyn Way at 5:22 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 5:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and a kitchen fire that had spread into the attic area.

