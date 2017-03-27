Eastern-Shore 5 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Ca...

Eastern-Shore 5 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Cape Charles featured in HGTV show for second time

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The series, in its 14th season, highlights potential homebuyers in search of the perfect beachfront home within their budget. It is the second time the beach community has been featured as an ideal location to purchase real estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
15 year old looking for work Dec '16 Vernon Bloomfield 1
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec '16 nn person 1
dwayne langston (Feb '06) Dec '16 Angie 3
Joseph Harris Nov '16 concerned 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC