Del. Rick Morris, facing domestic abuse charges, says he won't seek re-election
Del. Richard L. Morris, R-Suffolk, resisted a call last year from House Speaker William J. Howell, R-Stafford, and GOP leadership to step down after domestic abuse charges were first filed against him.
