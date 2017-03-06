Del. Rick Morris announces he won't s...

Del. Rick Morris announces he won't seek re-election

By Diana McFarland Managing editor Del. Rick Morris, R-64th, who is facing child cruelty and domestic abuse charges, announced last week he will not seek a fourth term in the House of Delegates.

