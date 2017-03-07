Crash shuts down I-664 north at the MMMBT
SUFFOLK, Va. - A tractor-trailer crash shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 664 at the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel for nearly two hours Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan '17
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Angie
|3
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC