Celebrate National Peanut Month in the "National Peanut Capital of the World"

March celebrates one of America's favorite snack foodsa Peanuts! There's not better place to celebrate than the "Peanut Capital of the World" - Suffolk, Virginia! National Peanut Month had its beginnings as National Peanut Week in 1941, but later morphed into a month-long celebration in 1974. And why not celebrate this versatile food? Whether it's the smell of their roasted goodness, the grinding of their essence into peanut butter or just being used to make healthier cooking oil, peanuts have found their way into many of the food items we consume regularly.

