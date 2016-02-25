Va. House, Senate budgets would boost pay for public employees
House Appropriations committee chairman Del. S. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, smiles as the budget bill is debated by the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Angie
|3
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC