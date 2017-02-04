Train derails in downtown Suffolk
A call came in just before 7 a.m. about a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in the 300 block of Wellons Street. Officials say numerous cars left the track, causing a coal spill in the area.
Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
