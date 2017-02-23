Swimming-pool like water could be com...

Swimming-pool like water could be coming to Hampton Roads soon

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Swimming pool like water could be coming out of the tap soon as part of a temporary change. However, some folks said starting recently, they smell chlorine in their water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan 28 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan '17 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
15 year old looking for work Dec '16 Vernon Bloomfield 1
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec '16 nn person 1
dwayne langston (Feb '06) Dec '16 Angie 3
Joseph Harris Nov '16 concerned 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC