Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at Domino's Pizza
It happened Monday evening at the Domino's Pizza in the 500 block of East Constance Road in downtown Suffolk. The suspect is described as a black male between 20 to 40 years old, approximately six feet tall with an average build and a short stubble mustache.
