Port's expansion plan kicks into gear

1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Survey crews began working on a $320 million expansion project to double Virginia International Gateway's capacity in Portsmouth, the Suffolk News-Herald reports. In July, the port will begain work on expanding Norfolk International Terminals in a $350 million project.

