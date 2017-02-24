Man with medical condition missing from Suffolk assisted living home
Staff at the Tabernacle Gardens Assisted Living Facility reported him missing Friday. Police described Brown as a black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan '17
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Angie
|3
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC