Man airlifted to hospital after Sunday night stabbing in Suffolk
A man was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed outside a home in the Woodland neighborhood off Nansemond Parkway Sunday night, according to police. Officers arrived to find the man outside the home with multiple stab wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Angie
|3
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC