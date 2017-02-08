Isle of Wight competes for new industrial park client
Isle of Wight County hopes to out beat two other states, and secure a new client for the Shirley T. Holland Intermodal Park, over the next three months. Isle of Wight County hopes to out beat two other states, and secure a new client for the Shirley T. Holland Intermodal Park, over the next three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Angie
|3
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC