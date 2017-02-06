House passes bill to automatically suspend convicted local elected officials
A bill to automatically suspend convicted local elected officials passed 95-1 in the House of Representatives and will now move to the Senate for further consideration. Del. Heretick proposed the law, which would impact locally elected constitutional officers, city council members, mayors, and school board members found guilty of felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Angie
|3
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC