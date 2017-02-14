Heart Disease Could Cost U.S. $1 Tril...

Heart Disease Could Cost U.S. $1 Trillion Per Year By 2035: Report

Heart disease is increasing at a troubling pace in the United States, with costs expected to double from $555 billion in 2016 to a whopping $1.1 trillion in 2035, a new American Heart Association report estimates. "Our new projections indicate cardiovascular disease is on a course that could bankrupt our nation's economy and health care system," said AHA President Steven Houser.

