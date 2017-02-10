Could treated sewage become a tool against sinking land and rising seas?
Waste water flows through the treatment system at SWIFT , a pilot plant in Seaford, Va. The local sanitation district plans to treat waste water to the point where it is drinkable and then pump it into the main aquifer underlying southeastern Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14)
|Jan 28
|Musikologist
|6
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|JonnyB
|19
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec '16
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec '16
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Angie
|3
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC