Board mulls $10 million school board ...

Board mulls $10 million school board request

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Smithfield Times

Loan would pay for CTE initiative By Diana McFarland Managing editor The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors decided to further explore a request for a $10 million loan by the school system at an upcoming work session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zuni Music Thread (Jun '14) Jan 28 Musikologist 6
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan 26 JonnyB 19
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan '17 76corvette 30
15 year old looking for work Dec '16 Vernon Bloomfield 1
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home Dec '16 nn person 1
dwayne langston (Feb '06) Dec '16 Angie 3
Joseph Harris Nov '16 concerned 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC