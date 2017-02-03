Traffic stop yields 139 grams of Crys...

Traffic stop yields 139 grams of Crystal Meth

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WMDT

Georgetown Police have arrested three Virginia men after they were found to be in possession of drugs during a traffic stop. According to Georgetown PD, the traffic stop occurred Tuesday, January 31 around 10:30 a.m., as Georgetown Police were patrolling Dupont Blvd. Georgetown Officers say they noticed a silver in color Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Route 13 commit a traffic violation.

