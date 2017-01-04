Suffolk man arrested in connection to fire at Suffolk Towers apartment building

A 52-year-old Suffolk man was arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at the Suffolk Towers Apartments that occurred early New Year's Day. Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the building in the 100 block of North Main Street just after 4 a.m. The crews arrived to find the fire alarms in the building were activated and they smelled smoke and burning wood in the lobby.

