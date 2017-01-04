Suffolk man arrested in connection to fire at Suffolk Towers apartment building
A 52-year-old Suffolk man was arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at the Suffolk Towers Apartments that occurred early New Year's Day. Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the building in the 100 block of North Main Street just after 4 a.m. The crews arrived to find the fire alarms in the building were activated and they smelled smoke and burning wood in the lobby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec 29
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|ptylersmith
|18
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sep '16
|Noneyas
|270
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC