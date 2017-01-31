Police Responding to Two Fatal Car Accidents in Accomack County
Va. -- Virginia State Police have responded to a two car fatal accident in Accomack County, and is also currently responding to another two car fatal accident on Interstate 664 at College Drive, Suffolk, Virginia. Police say the accident occurred at the 26000 block of Locustville Road, north of Stone House Road, in Onley, Virginia.
