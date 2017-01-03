Judge keeps man in jail until trial on aiding terror charge

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that a Virginia man must remain in jail until trial on a charge that he tried to aid a terrorist group in Iraq, while his public defender argued that he was "entrapped" by undercover FBI agents over "bravado and talk." Magistrate Judge Lawrence R. Leonard said Lionel Williams , 26, of Suffolk, Virginia, poses too much of a danger to society.

