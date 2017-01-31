Grand jury indicts Del. Rick Morris

Grand jury indicts Del. Rick Morris

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Smithfield Times

By Ryan Kushner Staff writer SUFFOLK - Del. Rick Morris was indicted Monday by a Suffolk grand jury on four charges - two felonies and two misdemeanors - for child cruelty and domestic abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Smithfield Times.

