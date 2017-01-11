Efforts underway to make 2017 General...

Efforts underway to make 2017 General Assembly session more transparent

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Pay raises for state workers and potential battles controversial social legislation dominated side conversations on the first day of the 2017 Virginia General Assembly. The House of Delegates gaveled in at noon Wednesday, marking the beginning of the last session Governor Terry McAuliffe will spend in the executive mansion.

