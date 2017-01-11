Efforts underway to make 2017 General Assembly session more transparent
Pay raises for state workers and potential battles controversial social legislation dominated side conversations on the first day of the 2017 Virginia General Assembly. The House of Delegates gaveled in at noon Wednesday, marking the beginning of the last session Governor Terry McAuliffe will spend in the executive mansion.
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec 29
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|ptylersmith
|18
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sep '16
|Noneyas
|270
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
