Walmart Store Gets Backlash for Extra Security Packaging on Black Hair Items
And, even if you aren't of color you may have heard of high-profile women like Oprah Winfrey exposed to Two weeks ago, members of the Making Change at Walmart campaign claimed three Walmart stores in Virginia added extra security packaging on black hair care products. Now, this week, that same group launched a television ad asking viewers to call the mayor of Suffolk, Virginia, Linda Johnson, and "tell her to demand Walmart stop."
