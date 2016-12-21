Walmart Store Gets Backlash for Extra...

Walmart Store Gets Backlash for Extra Security Packaging on Black Hair Items

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Allure

And, even if you aren't of color you may have heard of high-profile women like Oprah Winfrey exposed to Two weeks ago, members of the Making Change at Walmart campaign claimed three Walmart stores in Virginia added extra security packaging on black hair care products. Now, this week, that same group launched a television ad asking viewers to call the mayor of Suffolk, Virginia, Linda Johnson, and "tell her to demand Walmart stop."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allure.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home 2 hr nn person 1
dwayne langston (Feb '06) Dec 21 Angie 3
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Nov '16 ptylersmith 18
Joseph Harris Nov '16 concerned 1
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Sep '16 Noneyas 270
News 30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09) Sep '16 Bob 74
News Isle of Wight water rates have increased dramat... Sep '16 lisajordi 1
See all Suffolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk Forum Now

Suffolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suffolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Suffolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC