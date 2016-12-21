Virginia's FTZ 20 Expansion Approved

Expansion of Virginia's Foreign-Trade Zone into northeast North Carolina was approved by the US Department of Commerce and the decision provides another means of attracting cargo to The Port of Virginia, the port's CEO says. "This is an incentive that can be used to attract business to the port and investment and jobs to locations within the FTZ," said John F. Reinhart, CEO an executive director of the Virginia Port Authority .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.