Virginia's FTZ 20 Expansion Approved
Expansion of Virginia's Foreign-Trade Zone into northeast North Carolina was approved by the US Department of Commerce and the decision provides another means of attracting cargo to The Port of Virginia, the port's CEO says. "This is an incentive that can be used to attract business to the port and investment and jobs to locations within the FTZ," said John F. Reinhart, CEO an executive director of the Virginia Port Authority .
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|ptylersmith
|18
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sep '16
|Noneyas
|270
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
|Isle of Wight water rates have increased dramat...
|Sep '16
|lisajordi
|1
|Aldi planning store in Gloucester County
|Sep '16
|meh
|2
