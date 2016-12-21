VA Man Charged with Attempting to Aid IS
The U.S. Attorney's Office for eastern Virginia said in a statement Thursday that 26-year-old Lionel Nelson Williams of Suffolk was arrested Wednesday. Charging documents state Williams sent money to someone working with the FBI whom he believed was collecting money for the group and also expressed his support for the organization on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Suffolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|2 hr
|nn person
|1
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Dec 21
|Angie
|3
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|ptylersmith
|18
|Joseph Harris
|Nov '16
|concerned
|1
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Sep '16
|Noneyas
|270
|30-plus horses removed from Zuni home (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Bob
|74
|Isle of Wight water rates have increased dramat...
|Sep '16
|lisajordi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC