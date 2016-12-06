Suspects attempt break-in, get in accident while fleeing Suffolk Police
A witness contacted police to report that four black males were seen attempting to break into a residence on Quince Road. The subjects fled from the area in a Chevrolet Impala and were involved in an accident in the 2100 block of Holland Road at 3:29 p.m. They then fled from the vehicle towards the wood line in the area of the 2400 block of Holland Road/Route 58. The Ace Hardware Redistribution Center was on lock down temporarily because witnesses said they saw the subjects in the area.
