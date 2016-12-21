Slick Rick's "Children's Story" Causes Controversy At Virginia School
A parent at a middle school in Virginia was angered that lyrics from a track from Slick Rick' s classic debut album, The Great Adventures of Slick Rick , were used in her son's classroom. Ashley Ehrhardt said that her son's substitute teacher used Slick Rick's "Children's Story" as part of his lesson plan, and is outraged by what she discovered.
