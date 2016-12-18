No more cotton boll weevils in Virginia, according to survey
There are no cotton boll weevils in Virginia, according to the 2016 survey completed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service. In 1977, Virginia and North Carolina began to successfully eradicate the boll weevils.
